Fresno State hosts Wyoming following Reynolds' 21-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (5-7) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-7) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -3; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the Fresno State Bulldogs after Noah Reynolds scored 21 points in Wyoming's 66-54 loss to the Saint Mary's Gaels. The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 at home. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Isaih Moore averaging 7.1.

The Cowboys play their first true road game after going 5-7 with a 1-5 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Wyoming is eighth in the MWC shooting 33.8% from deep. Brendan Wenzel leads the Cowboys shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Cowboys square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Reynolds is averaging 14.7 points for the Cowboys. Wenzel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

