Fresno State (18-6, 9-3) vs. New Mexico (11-13, 5-7)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico seeks revenge on Fresno State after dropping the first matchup in Fresno. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Bulldogs shot 44.4 percent from the field while holding New Mexico’s shooters to just 31.9 percent en route to an 82-70 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bulldogs are led by seniors Braxton Huggins and Deshon Taylor. Huggins has averaged 19 points and 4.4 rebounds while Taylor has recorded 16.1 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Lobos have been led by Anthony Mathis and Vance Jackson. Mathis has averaged 15.4 points while Jackson has put up 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lobos have given up only 73.5 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 81.8 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Huggins has connected on 39.7 percent of the 179 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lobos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. New Mexico has 41 assists on 80 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Fresno State has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Fresno State and New Mexico are ranked at the top of the MWC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Bulldogs are ranked first in the conference with 10 3-pointers made per game this season while the Lobos are ranked second with 9.5 per game.

