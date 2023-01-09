Fresno State plays San Jose State after Moore's 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-9, 2-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (11-6, 2-2 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits the San Jose State Spartans after Isaih Moore scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 79-57 loss to the Colorado State Rams. The Spartans have gone 6-2 at home. San Jose State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in MWC play. Fresno State has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Isaih Moore is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article