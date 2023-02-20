Fresno State visits Heidbreder and Air Force

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (14-14, 5-10 MWC)
The Bulldogs are 5-10 against MWC opponents. Fresno State has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Heidbreder is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Falcons. Ethan Taylor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.
Isaiah Hill is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 23.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.
