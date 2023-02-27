Fresno State visits New Mexico after Mashburn's 20-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (10-18, 6-11 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-9, 7-9 MWC)
The Bulldogs have gone 6-11 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is averaging 19.6 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.
Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.