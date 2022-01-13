The Bulldogs are 1-1 in conference matchups. Fresno State ranks second in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Robinson averaging 3.1.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan McCabe is averaging 6.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Bryce Hamilton is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.
Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.3 points for the Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.
Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.