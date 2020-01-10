Jubrile Belo scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Borja Fernandez scored 10 points and had 10 boards for Montana State (9-7, 3-2 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Amin Adamu had six rebounds for the visitors.

Marquell Fraser scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Vandals (5-10, 1-3). Allen added 20 points and Jack Wilson had 10.

AD

Montana State matches up against Portland State at home on Saturday. Idaho faces Eastern Washington at home next Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com