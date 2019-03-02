BOZEMAN, Mont. — Harald Frey had 30 points as Montana State beat Northern Arizona 84-73 on Saturday.

Tyler Hall had 18 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (13-14, 10-7 Big Sky Conference). Devin Kirby added 12 points. Sam Neumann had three assists for the hosts.

Luke Avdalovic scored a season-high 24 points for the Lumberjacks (9-19, 7-11). Carlos Hines added 16 points. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists. Cameron Shelton had 14 points.

Bernie Andre, who led the Lumberjacks in scoring entering the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to 4 points (1 of 10).

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Lumberjacks with the win. Northern Arizona defeated Montana State 74-68 on Dec. 31. Montana State matches up against Southern Utah at home on Monday. Northern Arizona matches up against Montana on the road on Monday.

