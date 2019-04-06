MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MINNEAPOLIS — Duke freshman Zion Williamson is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson was the runaway choice, claiming 59 of 64 votes from AP Top 25 voters in ballots submitted before the NCAA Tournament in results released Friday.

Freshman teammate RJ Barrett earned two votes as a fellow AP first-team All-American. Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Murray State’s Ja Morant each earned one vote.

In a likely one-year college stop for a possible top overall NBA draft pick, the 18-year-old Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU junior guard Skyler Mays says he is planning to leave the Tigers and enter this summer’s NBA draft.

Mays becomes the third starter from the Southeastern Conference regular-season champions to announce plans to leave the team before eligibility is up, joining sophomore point guard Tremont Waters and freshman forward Naz Reid.

Mays started all 35 games for LSU this season, averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant and former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse as its basketball coach.

Stackhouse succeeds Bryce Drew, who was fired March 22 after he went 40-59 in three seasons. Vanderbilt was 9-23 this season and the first Southeastern Conference team in 65 years to go winless in the league.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TAMPA, Fla. — Notre Dame and Baylor advanced to the championship game of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame will be looking to join UConn, Tennessee and Southern Cal in winning consecutive national championships during the NCAA era in Sunday night’s title game.

It will also be the first championship game since 2012 when both coaches — Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Baylor’s Kim Mulkey — are women.

Baylor and Notre Dame will both be looking for a third national championship in a rematch of the 2012 title game won by the Lady Bears 80-61.

Baylor advanced after a 72-67 win over first-time Final Four participant Oregon in Friday’s first semifinal.

Notre Dame beat UConn 81-76 in the other semifinal.

NFL

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The league announced the punishment on Friday for Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured. Hill started three games. He went undrafted out of Texas because of a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report in 2018.

DALLAS — DeMarcus Lawrence has the long-term contract he felt he deserved after the star defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys played one season under the franchise tag.

Lawrence and the Cowboys have agreed on a $105 million, five-year contract with $65 million guaranteed, two people with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Friday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The sides had until July 15 to work out a long-term contract after the club used the franchise tag on its best pass rusher again.

— By Football Writer Schuyler Dixon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed backup offensive lineman J’Marcus Webb.

The 6-foot-7, 331-pound veteran started last season’s opener at right tackle but was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Sept. 11. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2010 and started 65 games during an eight-year career that included stops with the Vikings, Chiefs, Raiders and Seahawks.

CLEVELAND — Discarded by Pittsburgh, veteran safety Morgan Burnett has landed in Cleveland.

The Browns addressed one of their open starting safety spots on Friday by signing Morgan, who was released earlier this week by the Steelers following a disappointing 2018 season.

Cleveland also signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who was out of a job after the American Alliance of Football folded this week.

LAW

NEW YORK — Sports radio personality Craig Carton has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison for a ticket reselling scam that ended his decade-long broadcast partnership with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Carton was convicted in November of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud.

The 50-year-old Manhattan resident blamed his crime on a gambling addiction he said grew from his effort to cope with childhood sexual abuse.

Carton was Esiason’s on-air partner for years on WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” show. Carton left the show after his 2017 arrest.

Prosecutors say Carton lied to solicit nearly $7 million from investors for a ticket resale business. They say he blew the money mostly on gambling debts.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.