Stanley Umude had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Coyotes (19-11, 9-6). Triston Simpson added 14 points and Cody Kelley 13.
South Dakota State firmed its grip on first place in the Summit League with the win over third-place South Dakota and after second-place North Dakota State’s upset loss on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits are 16-0 at home this season.
South Dakota State finishes out the regular season against North Dakota State on the road on Thursday. South Dakota finishes out the regular season against North Dakota at home on Saturday.
