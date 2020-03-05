Pendande scored six-straight points for Utah down the stretch to make sure the Huskies never got within one possession.
Utah (14-16) plays top-seeded and third-ranked Oregon in the second quarterfinal on Friday.
Amber Melgoza scored 30 points for the Huskies (13-17), her fourth game with at least 30 points this season. She had 13 in the second quarter when Washington outscored Utah 19-9 to take the halftime lead. She finished her career with 1,717 points, eighth on UW’s all-time list.
_____
