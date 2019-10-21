Washington has been held out of the first halves of two games for disciplinary reasons. Frost didn’t disclose a reason for Washington’s absence but said players are expected to meet certain standards in order to play. Frost said Washington’s absence is not related to child pornography charges he faces in California.
Frost said Washington has not practiced since the Huskers’ loss at Minnesota on Oct. 12. The Huskers were idle this past Saturday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD