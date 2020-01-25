Marreon Jackson had 27 points and six assists for the Rockets (11-9, 3-4). Luke Knapke added 23 points and nine rebounds. Willie Jackson had 10 rebounds.
Bowling Green plays Ball St. at home on Tuesday. Toledo plays Kent State at home on Tuesday.
