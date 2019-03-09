TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mike Martin of Florida State became the first coach in any college sport to win 2,000 games when his Seminoles baseball team beat Virginia Tech 5-2 on Saturday.

The 75-year-old Martin is in his 40th season as the Seminoles’ coach and has a 2,000-714-4 record. Florida State has made the NCAA Tournament every year since Martin took over in 1980, and 16 of his teams reached the College World Series. He passed Augie Garrido last year for most college baseball coaching wins. He’s retiring after this season.

Drew Mendoza’s RBI single broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning and J.C. Flowers homered in the eighth and picked up his second save of the season. The milestone win came after the Hokies won the first game of the doubleheader 6-0.

