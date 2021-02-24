LEADING THE CHARGE: Green Bay’s Amari Davis has averaged 17.2 points while PJ Pipes has put up 14 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 13.7 points.
FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pipkins has had his hand in 42 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. Pipkins has 21 field goals and nine assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-11 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-5 when it scores at least 69.
STREAK STATS: Purdue Fort Wayne has lost its last six road games, scoring 66.5 points, while allowing 80.8 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-lowest rate in the country. The Purdue Fort Wayne defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).
