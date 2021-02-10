.GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 40.7 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.
PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Penguins are 5-10 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.
STREAK STATS: Purdue Fort Wayne has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.
CAREFUL PENGUINS: The diligent Youngstown State offense has turned the ball over on just 16 percent of its possessions, the 28th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 25.4 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne possessions have resulted in a turnover.
