Purdue Fort Wayne (16-10, 8-3) vs. Denver (7-18, 2-9)

Magness Arena, Denver; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne looks for its fifth straight conference win against Denver. Purdue Fort Wayne’s last Summit League loss came against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 85-79 on Jan. 24. Denver has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors. John Konchar, Kason Harrell, Matt Holba and Marcus DeBerry have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Mastodons points over the team’s last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Pioneers have scored 72 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 66.3 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Konchar has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. Konchar has 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 8-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 8-10 when fewer than five Mastodons players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mastodons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Denver has 25 assists on 72 field goals (34.7 percent) across its past three outings while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 54 of 94 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue Fort Wayne offense has scored 83.7 points per game this season, ranking the Mastodons 15th among Division I teams. The Denver defense has allowed 77.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 281st overall).

