North Dakota (11-16, 5-9) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (17-12, 9-5)

Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota seeks revenge on Purdue Fort Wayne after dropping the first matchup in Grand Forks. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 29, when the Mastodons shot 50.8 percent from the field while limiting North Dakota to just 38.8 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Konchar, Kason Harrell, Matt Holba and Marcus DeBerry have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Mastodons points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Konchar has had his hand in 55 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: North Dakota is 0-11 when it allows at least 74 points and 11-5 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mastodons are 6-0 when they turn the ball over seven times or fewer and 11-12 when they exceed seven turnovers. The Fighting Hawks are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 5-16 when opponents exceed 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams. The Mastodons have averaged 12.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

