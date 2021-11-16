Fuente was 43-31 record in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Hokies (5-5) travel to Miami on Saturday and close the season at Virginia.
“While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program,” Babcock said.
He said the program “is one of the most attractive football jobs in America.”
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25