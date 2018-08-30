NEW YORK — Ryan Fulse rushed 20 times for a career-high 271 yards and three touchdowns, including two 77-yarders, and Wagner opened its season with a 40-23 victory over Bowie State Thursday night.

Incumbent Luke Massei, who won a three-way competition for the starting quarterback job over a pair of graduate transfers, added 134 yards passing, including a 55-yard TD to Denzel Knight to open the scoring. Cam Gill blocked a punt and returned it 28 yards for a TD and Eric Silvester kicked a field goal to get the Seahawks off to a 17-0 lead.

Fulse, the No. 4 FCS rusher last season, scored twice in the second quarter that ended with Wagner ahead 31-13.

The Division-II Bulldogs got within 31-23 early in the fourth quarter before Fulse rushed for his third touchdown and Gill added a safety on a sack of Amir Hall.

Hall was 30 of 47 for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

