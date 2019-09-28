Grayson pushed Furman’s lead to 10-0 with his record-setting 28-yard field goal at 13:18 of the second quarter.

The Buccaneers (2-3, 0-2) pulled within 10-7 by halftime when Artevius Smith forced a Watkins fumble that was recovered by ETSU’s Jason Maduafokwa at the Furman 33-yard line. Quay Holmes’ 26-yard run set up a 6-yard scoring run by Cameron Lewis.

East Tennessee State tied the game at 10 on Tyler Keltner’s 34-yard field goal with 5:47 left in the third quarter.

Grainger jump-started the game-winning drive with a 40-yard pass to DeLuca, giving the Paladins a first down at the Buccaneers 11.

DeMarcus Clay ended ETSU’s final drive with an interception with 6:17 to go.

