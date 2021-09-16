Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett is off to a strong start with his new team after transferring from Kent State. He’s made all 10 of his attempts (eight extra points and two field goals). He connected on a 50-yarder last week against Miami (Ohio), the first from 50-plus for the Gophers in three years. In 2019, Trickett tied for the NCAA lead and set a Kent State record with 29 made field goals.