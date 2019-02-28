FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim speaks at a news conference after the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Duke, in Syracuse, N.Y. A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach is being remembered as family man who loved life. A funeral will be held on Thursday evening, Feb. 28 for Jorge Jimenez. Police say Coach Jim Boeheim accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle. (Nick Lisi, File/Associated Press)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach was remembered as family man who loved life.

The funeral for 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was held in Syracuse Thursday evening. Area businesses donated the funeral costs.

Police say Coach Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre tells Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.

The Florida resident says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.

Jimenez lived in the United States for 20 years. He was a native of Cuba.

Boeheim and his wife have extended their “deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family.”

