Funk and Penn State host Rutgers

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Andrew Funk scored 23 points in Penn State’s 76-65 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 11-2 in home games. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 3.4.

The Nittany Lions are 4-4 in conference games. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 39.4% from deep. Kanye Clary leads the Nittany Lions shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Scarlet Knights and Nittany Lions face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Jalen Pickett is shooting 50.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

