Funk leads Utah State against Nevada after 22-point game

Utah State Aggies (14-3, 3-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-1 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the Nevada Wolf Pack after Taylor Funk scored 22 points in Utah State’s 83-63 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. The Wolf Pack are 8-0 in home games. Nevada has a 13-3 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies are 3-1 in conference play. Utah State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolf Pack and Aggies face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.7 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Nevada.

Max Shulga is averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Aggies. Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

