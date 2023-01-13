Funk leads Utah State against Nevada after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah State Aggies (14-3, 3-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-1 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -2; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces the Nevada Wolf Pack after Taylor Funk scored 22 points in Utah State’s 83-63 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-0 at home. Nevada is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 3-1 in MWC play. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 81.9 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

The Wolf Pack and Aggies face off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.7 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 51.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 assists. Funk is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article