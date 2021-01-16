Marques Wilson had 26 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-4, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.