Nathan Cayo scored a career-high 25 points for the Spiders (13-7, 6-5). Jacob Gilyard added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Tyler Burton had eight rebounds.
The Hawks leveled the season series against the Spiders. Richmond defeated Saint Joseph’s 79-56 on Jan. 26.
