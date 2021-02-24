The 97 points were a season best for Saint Joseph’s, which also achieved a season-high 18 3-pointers.
Jalen Crutcher scored 17 points for the Flyers (12-8, 8-7). Ibi Watson added 16 points and R.J. Blakney had 15. Mustapha Amzil had 11 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.