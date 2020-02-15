Jeameril Wilson scored a career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Mountain Hawks (7-19, 4-10 Patriot League). Wilson was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Reed Fenton added 15 points, while Nic Lynch scored 12 with seven rebounds.
The Black Knights improve to 2-0 against the Mountain Hawks on the season. Army defeated Lehigh 80-79 on Feb. 1.
