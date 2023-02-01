Chattanooga Mocs (12-11, 4-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (17-6, 8-2 SoCon)Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -10.5; over/under is 151BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes Furman and Chattanooga square off on Wednesday.The Paladins are 10-2 on their home court. Furman is the leader in the SoCon with 12.7 fast break points.The Mocs are 4-6 in conference matchups. Chattanooga leads the SoCon shooting 37.6% from downtown. Ashton Smith leads the Mocs shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is shooting 54.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Paladins. Marcus Foster is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.Jake Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.Mocs: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.