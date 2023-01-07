Furman beats East Tennessee State 70-56

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Marcus Foster scored 21 points as Furman beat East Tennessee State 70-56 on Saturday night.
DeAnthony Tipler led the Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Haynes added 13 points and six rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Justice Smith finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Wednesday. Furman visits Mercer while East Tennessee State travels to play Citadel.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.