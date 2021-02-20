Furman’s first punt of the game came with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter while Western Carolina punted to end every possession except for the end of the first half and its three-play, 12-yard TD drive that came after Jacob Harris’ 46-yard interception return ended Furman’s opening drive of the game.
It was Furman’s first football game in 448 days — the longest span between games since the school’s football program did not play for three seasons (1943-45).
The Catamounts (0-4) played three nonconference games during the fall, with two coming against Liberty and North Carolina, which were both in the Top 25 at the time.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.