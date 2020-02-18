SENIOR STUDS: Furman’s Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LYONS: Lyons has connected on 34.7 percent of the 202 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

STREAK SCORING: Furman has won its last three road games, scoring 82 points, while allowing 66 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Paladins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has an assist on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) across its past three matchups while Furman has assists on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State attempts more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Buccaneers have averaged 21.9 foul shots per game this season, including 24.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com