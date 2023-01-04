Furman hosts Citadel following Hien's 20-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon)
The Bulldogs are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks seventh in the SoCon with 12.7 assists per game led by Madison Durr averaging 2.9.
The Paladins and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Slawson is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.
Stephen Clark is averaging 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.
LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.