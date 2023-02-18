Furman hosts East Tennessee State after Slawson's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-18, 6-9 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (21-7, 12-3 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jalen Slawson scored 22 points in Furman’s 69-65 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs. The Paladins have gone 13-2 in home games. Furman averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by JP Pegues with 4.1.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-9 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is averaging 18 points and 3.3 assists for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Jordan King averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Haynes is averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

