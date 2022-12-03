Furman hosts South Carolina State after Bothwell's 23-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) at Furman Paladins (5-2)
The Paladins are 3-0 in home games. Furman averages 19.1 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Bothwell with 4.3.
The Bulldogs are 1-7 on the road. South Carolina State is second in the MEAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 2.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 20.3 points and 4.3 assists. Jalen Slawson is shooting 62.2% and averaging 15.9 points for Furman.
Lesown Hallums is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.5 points for South Carolina State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.