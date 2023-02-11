Furman hosts Western Carolina after Jackson's 47-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Carolina Catamounts (14-12, 7-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (20-6, 11-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -14.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the Furman Paladins after Tre Jackson scored 47 points in Western Carolina’s 95-91 overtime victory against the Wofford Terriers.

The Paladins are 12-2 in home games. Furman is the top team in the SoCon averaging 37.1 points in the paint. Jalen Slawson leads the Paladins with 7.6.

The Catamounts are 7-6 against conference opponents. Western Carolina is the SoCon leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Furman.

Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Woolbright is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

