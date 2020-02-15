Slawson made a 3-pointer with 11:54 remaining and extended Furman’s lead to 41-31. The Mocs (16-11, 7-7) began chipping away, and with 29 seconds left, Ryan made two foul shots to get them within 55-51.
Following a Furman timeout, Trey Doomes came up with a steal of Alex Hunter, but David Jean-Baptiste missed a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to end Chattanooga’s hopes of an upset win.
Ryan led the Mocs with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
