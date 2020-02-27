WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-6 when scoring at least 73.
STREAK STATS: The Citadel has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 71.1 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. Furman has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 67.5.
DID YOU KNOW: The Furman defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 24th-highest rate in the country. The Citadel has turned the ball over on 20.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).
___
___
