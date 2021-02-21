KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Parham has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all VMI field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 27 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 72.
STREAK STATS: Furman has scored 78 points per game and allowed 61 over a three-game home winning streak.
DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.
