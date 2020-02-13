VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have combined to account for 58 percent of Furman’s scoring this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Chattanooga, Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Chattanooga scoring, including 90 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 35.4 percent of the 189 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also made 88.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

STREAK SCORING: Furman has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 71.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Paladins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mocs. Furman has 54 assists on 86 field goals (62.8 percent) across its past three outings while Chattanooga has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Furman defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.5 percent of all possessions, the 23rd-best rate among Division I teams. Chattanooga has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.7 percent through 26 games (ranking the Mocs 284th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com