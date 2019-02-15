VMI (7-18, 1-12) vs. Furman (21-5, 10-4)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. In its last seven wins against the Keydets, Furman has won by an average of 24 points. VMI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 12, 2015, a 93-59 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Furman’s Matt Rafferty has averaged 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Jordan Lyons has put up 16.5 points. For the Keydets, Bubba Parham has averaged 20.8 points while Garrett Gilkeson has put up 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds.

BRILLIANT BUBBA: B. Parham has connected on 39.4 percent of the 226 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 36 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 77.

COLD SPELL: VMI has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 69.8 points, while allowing 88.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI is rated second in the SoCon with an average of 73.5 possessions per game. The fast-paced Keydets have pushed that total to 75.1 possessions per game over their last three games.

