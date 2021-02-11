TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Mason Faulkner is averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists to lead the charge for the Catamounts. Xavier Cork is also a big contributor, producing 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Paladins have been led by Mike Bothwell, who is averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 32.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Western Carolina is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 69.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Furman is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Paladins are 4-7 this season when they block fewer than four shots.
DID YOU KNOW: The Furman offense has scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking the Paladins 30th nationally. The Western Carolina defense has allowed 77.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 295th).
