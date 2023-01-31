Furman Paladins play the Chattanooga Mocs on 4-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (12-11, 4-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (17-6, 8-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Furman will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Chattanooga. The Paladins are 10-2 on their home court. Furman scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Mocs are 4-6 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Jake Stephens is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

