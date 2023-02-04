Furman plays Wofford in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wofford Terriers (13-11, 5-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-6, 9-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -11; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Mack and the Wofford Terriers take on Mike Bothwell and the Furman Paladins in SoCon play Saturday. The Paladins have gone 11-2 at home. Furman is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers have gone 5-6 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 15.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

Mack is averaging 15.3 points for the Terriers. Carson McCorkle is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

