Furman (4-2, 3-0 Southern Conference) scored on its first nine possessions — seven straight touchdowns followed by a field goal and a touchdown that capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter.
Samford (3-3, 2-1) scored on the opening possession of the game. But Wynn went 75 yards on Furman’s first play from scrimmage, tying it at 7-all and sparking a 35-point run.
The Paladins led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter and 42-14 at halftime.
Jay Stanton ran eight times for 77 yards for the Bulldogs.
