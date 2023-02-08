Furman takes on VMI, aims for 20th victory of season

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (19-6, 10-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-19, 1-11 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -16; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Furman will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Paladins visit the VMI Keydets. The Keydets are 5-5 in home games. VMI has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Paladins are 10-2 against SoCon opponents. Furman is sixth in the SoCon with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Conway is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Asher Woods is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

JP Pegues averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Mike Bothwell is averaging 18.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

