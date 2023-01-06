Furman visits East Tennessee State after Bothwell's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (11-5, 2-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-10, 2-1 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Mike Bothwell scored 27 points in Furman’s 97-72 win over the Citadel Bulldogs. The Buccaneers have gone 3-5 in home games. East Tennessee State is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Paladins are 2-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks ninth in the SoCon with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 1.4.

The Buccaneers and Paladins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Seymour is averaging 7.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Advertisement

Bothwell is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article