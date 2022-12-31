Furman visits Western Carolina after Foster's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -11.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after Marcus Foster scored 23 points in Furman’s 85-62 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Catamounts are 3-3 in home games. Western Carolina is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Paladins have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks sixth in the SoCon with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 7.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyzhaun Claude is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Mike Bothwell is shooting 55.9% and averaging 19.6 points for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

